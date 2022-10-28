The MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association held its annual individual match play tournament on Monday, August 8, Thursday, August 11 and Thursday, August 18. Participants were divided into flights based on their course handicaps and tee selection. A player had to survive three matches to win his flight.

Final flight winners were:

Kelly Paxton over Lee Leksell, 2 and 1

Bill Webster over Don Erickson, 2 and 1

Jeff Taylor over Mike Miller, 2 up

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Lowell Hegg over Brian Gallup, 2 and 1

Mike Bershaw over Len Kirklin, 1 up

Tony Blunt over Greg Morgan, 19 holes

Congratulations to all the winners on hanging tough against strong competition to come out on top. And congrats to those who played well enough to make it to the finals, but ultimately met their match. You’ll get ‘em next time.