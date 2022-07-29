What could be better than free golf, free lunch, and free beer? Well, how about $1,000+ in prize money to top things off? That’s what members of the MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association were treated to on Thursday, June 9 in the annual Summer Bash, a scramble format held at the Preserve.

Prize money was awarded to so many teams they can’t all be listed here. We will mention that the overall low net score of -18 was recorded by the team of John Stevenson, Bruce Keefer, Lowell Hegg, and Len Kirklin.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

After the tournament, players gathered in the MountainView Ballroom for an amazing lunch. In attendance were several of the Club’s much-appreciated Platinum Sponsors, pictured here.

If you’re a SaddleBrooke resident golfer and haven’t yet joined the MPMGA, contact Mike Miller, the Club’s Membership Chairman, at mjmill03@gmail.com. It’s easy to get signed up and get started enjoying some of the best times SaddleBrooke has to offer.