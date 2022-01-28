The Men’s Clubs of both HOA-1 (SMGA) and HOA-2 (MPMGA) just competed in the annual Javelina Cup that pits members of the two clubs in a two-day match play tournament.
The Javelina Cup was played on Thursday, January 6 at the MountainView course and on Friday, January 7 at HOA-1’s SaddleBrooke and Tucson courses.
For a record nineth year in a row, the golfers from MPMGA prevailed to retain the Cup, but it was a tough struggle. After playing at their home course on day one, the MPMGA players established a slim 31-point lead going into day two, where 450 points were available— and SMGA was heading to their home courses. After a fun and competitive battle, SMGA took the day by eight points, not quite enough to overcome the day-one lead by their opponents. The final score was 461.5 for MPMGA and 438.5 for SMGA.
Congratulations go to the top performers on both clubs. For the victorious MPMGA team, Kelly Paxton and Tony Cardillo garnered 22.5 points of a possible 36. And the overall champs from the entire field was the team of Darryl Henderson and Bruce Twining with a whopping 25.5 points over the two days.
The SMGA top performers were the Fred Pilster and Peter Wright team with a strong showing of 23 points, and the pairing of Warren Stephens and Clarence Johnson with 20.5 points.
Afterwards everyone gathered at the Vistas restaurant to enjoy a terrific lunch and share stories about the shots that got away. A great time for two communities enjoying an annual friendly rivalry.