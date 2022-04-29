On Monday, February 21 and Thursday, February 24, the MPMGA held its annual Presidents Cup, honoring all those who have served as president of the association. Eighty golfers competed in this year’s event, with players separated into eight flights according to handicaps. The winner in each flight, listed below, was determined by the lowest net score over two days of competition.

PURPLE TEES: Flight 1: John Brubaker; Flight 2: Bill Bender; Flight 3: Bill Webster; and Flight 4: David Markzon.

GREEN TEES: Flight 1: Ted Olson; Flight 2: Larry Meyer; Flight 3: Thomas Blong; and Flight 4: Gary Barnard.

Special congratulations go to Bill Webster for being the overall Presidents Cup winner with a low net of -6.

A luncheon was held in the MountainView Bar & Grill at the end of day two. The featured guest speaker was Tim Wilcox of Sonoran Investment Management, one of the club’s longtime Platinum Sponsors. Tim fielded a number of questions from attendees and provided a great deal of valuable information to the group.

The ten past presidents of the MPMGA were recognized in the meeting: John Keating, Dennis Marchand, John Borchert, Tom Pryde, Jon Michels, Bob Eder, Charles Kelsey, Matt Kambic, and Dan Nordhill. Four of the past presidents attended the luncheon: Dennis Marchand, John Borchert, Charles Kelsey, and Matt Kambic.

Congratulations and sincere thanks to all those who have stepped up and taken on this critical leadership challenge.

(2 photos will accompany the article):

(caption for 1st photo with 4 men): Past Presidents, left to right: Dennis Marchand, John Borchert, Charles Kelsey, and Matt Kambic.

(2nd photo): Flight winners, left to right: Bill Bender, John Brubaker, Thomas Blong, David Markzon, Gary Barnard, Ted Olson, and overall Presidents Cup winner, Bill Webster.