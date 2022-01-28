The Tournament of Champions, held this year on Thursday, January 13 at the Preserve, is an annual event for qualifying members of the MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association. Participants are selected based on the number of points accumulated in MPMGA events throughout the previous year.
Winning your flight in an individual event earns four points, flight winners in a two-man team event earn two points each, and flight winners in a four-man team event earn one point each. Players must accumulate four points in a calendar year to be eligible.
Participants are divided into flights, according to individual handicaps. As a bonus, each flight winner is automatically qualified for next year’s tournament.
The overall tournament winner is the golfer with the lowest net score, and can come from any flight. The trophy this year went to Larry McNamee, with a net score of 69. Congratulations, Larry— nice round!
Flight Winners
- Flight 1: John Cahill, net 70;
- Flight 2 (tied for 1st): Bill Burnett and Ken See, net 72;
- Flight 3: Rennie Temple, net 71;
- Flight 4: Larry McNamee, net 69; Flight 5: Greg Morgan, net 72.
And you didn’t have to win to be a winner. Two-thirds of the field received prize money. It was a great event all the way around, followed by a nice taco lunch at the MountainView Ballroom . Now the race is on for making it into next year’s tournament.