Author John Gray wrote, “Fortunately perfection is not a requirement for creating great relationships”. Add to that …or to have fun on the golf course! And so began the Mars & Venus Golf Tournament, in very windy conditions. This year’s tenth annual event was hosted by the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association on Tuesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 9 (host alternates every year between MPWGA and MPMGA). Shout-outs to Barb Laskowski and Pete Lima for chairing this great event, and The Moore Advantage Team for the Sponsorship. Laskowski said, “It wasn’t the weather we ordered, but it worked out!” The event has ‘evolved’ from Men-versus-Women to mixed teams of both sexes, allowing the most competitive of handicaps, some great banter, and an opportunity to meet different golfers in the community.

Competition began after a one-hour frost delay at the Preserve Course with a ‘Two Best Balls/Rotating Partners’ format (every six holes, partner was rotated). Jacque Twitty, on one of the leading teams after Day One, said, “We had to ham and egg it” and that “Mars and Venus were in the same orbit” for her team. KP holes (closet to the pin) were awarded to Jane Megrdle and Bob Osebold on #4; Connie Sherman and Todd Roberts on #6; Mary Clark and Mark Kunnen on #11; and Jane Megrdle (again!) and Gary Hodges on #14.

Day two also had a frost delay at the MountainView Course and was downright blustery making the ‘Cha Cha Cha’ format quite challenging. Scoring used the rotation of three balls, then two balls and then one ball—repeating throughout the 18 holes. KP holes were awarded to Ann Martin and Greg Cahill on #4; Donna Roth-Hillis and George Kaplin on #8; Ann Bershaw and Tony Cardillo on #13; and Corky Bosch and Doug Zink on #17.

Overall results were grouped in two flights, and the winners managed their leads on both days. Flight 1 winners (by 7 strokes) were Jane Megrdle, Brenda Creel, Harry Clausen, and Carl Weller—Clausen proclaimed of his team, “I have to say, that the ladies carried us!” Megrdle said of her 2 KPs, “My first one was close but the second one really looked like it would go in.” The Flight 2 winners (by just 1 stroke–whew!!) were Jacque Twitty, Linda Berg, Bill Bowers, and Jim Grosjean. Grosjean said, ““We tried our best to squander the big lead from round one, but we held on somehow.”

An awards luncheon was held after the event at the MountainView Ballroom, where Kim Cox provided cute Mars/Venus planet centerpieces, and resident PGA Head Golf Pro Mike Karpe handed out his usual good humor and the tournament cash prizes for winners – Flight 1 paid out to sixth places, and Flight 2 paid out to fifth places. Calling out to all you Martians and Venusians to join us next year!