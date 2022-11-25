The 2022 MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association Club Championship, sponsored by Healthy Skin Dermatology, was held on Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2. Thirty-nine golfers competed in a two-day, low gross score tournament. Day one started with cooler temps and overcast skies on the Preserve, the conditions testing, since the course just reopened after maintenance the previous day. Day two offered clear skies, but a very windy MountainView Course. In the end, the Championship Trophy and a cash prize was awarded to Anne Cole who navigated the challenges of both courses with an impressive two-day, low gross score of 155. In checking the archives back to 2012, the previous low score of 157 was held by Ralene Peters. Cole, a runner-up for the past four-years, was able to play a partial practice round at the Preserve “... and got a good feel for the conditions there.” When asked about her competition rounds, Cole stated, “The most challenging hole during the tournament was number 10 at the Preserve. I managed to hit my drive in the first fairway bunker on the right. That meant a forced layup, which got me almost to the cart path bridge. Then, I hit a 7 hybrid, a wedge and a one putt for par…phew. I was in 3 bunkers at the Preserve and managed to par all 3 of those holes. I stayed out of trouble completely at MountainView which kept my blood pressure down.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

An Awards luncheon was held at the MountainView Bar & Grill with additional prizes given for ‘Closet to Pin’ both days on all Par 3s, and flighted gross scores for golfers based on handicaps. First place winners were: Flight 1 — Janey Clausen with a 169; Flight 2 — Lori Stegink with a 170; Flight 3 — Karen Erickson with a 176; flight 4 — Mary Miller with a 201; and Flight 5 (Red/Yellow) — Jeana Hodges with a 187. Prizes also went out to fourth, and some fifth places in flight, which took the sting out of some of those extra putts!