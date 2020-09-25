The SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association (SBWGA) and the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SBMGA) got together for a Summer Classic Golf Tournament called MULLIGAN’s ISLAND. Forty men and 40 women formed two-person teams to compete in a fun golf tournament using the old Gilligan’s Island theme but renamed as Mulligan’s Island. Of course, there were plenty of Mulligan’s available for purchase! In case you maybe did not know… a mulligan is a second chance shot used to replace a poorly hit, first shot. The SBWGA sold Mulligans for each person and the proceeds went to the charity, Youth On Their Own (YOTO). Throughout the tournament, the theme of island palms flowed throughout and were even seen on the first tee boxes, (see pictures).
The five different flights of teams were named the Skipper, Gilligan, the Professor, the Howells and MaryAnn and Ginger after the characters in the original Gilligan’s Island television series. The Mulligan’s Island menu for the post banquet had marinated “Hulu steak”, three-hour tour potatoes with cheese gratin, Mrs. Howell’s Grilled Zucchini and MaryAnn and Ginger’s Cherry Cobbler with vanilla ice Cream for dessert.
The tournament itself was a full scramble on the front nine and a Shambles on the back nine—this is where each player drives the ball then you select the best drive and each player plays their own ball in and the best ball score is used for the team.
The winning scores can be seen below.
Flight: The Skipper
- First Place - Molly Fullerton and Beaver Simpson, 63.3
- Second Place - Becky Hubbard and Terry Edwards, 65.3
- Third Place - Maire Ryan and Tom Shephard, 65.8
- Fourth Place - Maggie Brown and Tom Swikoski, 66.4
- Fifth Place - Reenie Romey and Allen Knudtson, 67.2
Flight: Gilligan
- First Place - Reva Stolpe and Barry Swartzberg, 65.8
- Second Place - Pam Bicknell and Jerry Keirn, 65.9
- Third Place - Sheila Clarkin and Gary Stewart, 65.9*
- Fourth Place - Kathleen Houser and David Pfister, 68.2
- Fifth Place - Karen Haddock and Chris Toney, 68.3
Flight: The Professor
- First Place - Geri Sandilands and Dennis Jennings, 62.1
- Second Place - Cleo Fazzino and Bruce Stead, 64.9
- Third Place - Christine Smith and Peter Wright, 65.1
- Fourth Place - Marsha Camp and Sam Miller, 66.1
- Fifth Place - Nancy Huffman and Terry Sterling, 66.2
Flight: The Howells
- First Place - Susan Sterling and Dick Modos, 64.6
- Second Place - Gan Avery and Kathy DeMerritt , 66.3
- Third Place - Audrey Costello and Richard Hanssen, 66.6
- Fourth Place - Jan Bukes and Jeff Oswalt, 69.2
- Fifth Place - Marcia Keirn and Joe Pataki, 70.2
Flight: MaryAnne & Ginger
- First Place - Yvonne Lecornu and Joe Robison, 68.8
- Second Place - Yolanda Niemann and Mike Mueller, 69.1
- Third Place - Nancy Wyllie and Roger Cady, 69.9
- Fourth Place - Judy Fick and Glenn Davis, 71.6
- Fifth Place - Barb Katz and Terry McCollom, 72.1
It was evident that this event was totally coordinated by the women, as men would never have thought to have done all these things. Kudos go to the two women, Deb Ousley and Ann Chatham, who coordinated everything for the SBWGA and made this such a fun and entertaining event!!
Thanks again for making this such an exciting event—clearly, the guys will be challenged to match it when they coordinate the next one.