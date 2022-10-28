On Monday, September 12, Mulligan’s lsland came to life as the SBWGA-18 ladies invited gentlemen from the SMGA to play golf together in a two-person team scramble event. Eighty-players participated—enjoying a fun day of friendship, golf and a delicious lunch in the Vistas.

Mulligan’s Island is a play on words of Gilligan’s Island, so, the decorations and flight names reflected the popular 1960’s television show. Kathy DeMerritt and Ann Running did an outstanding job decorating the tables for the Vistas-even bleaching twigs to resemble driftwood. The teams could buy mulligans for the event and the mulligan proceeds were donated to the SBWGA-18ers annual charity, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).

This was a very successful and fun event chaired by Ann Chatham, Judy Fick and Barb Verbus who would like to thank our volunteers—Trudy Miller, Sandy Collins, Regina Pang, Maria Byers and Audrey Costello. It takes a village!

First Place Winners

of the Five FlightsMary Ann Flight: Lisa Graf and Greg Verbus

Ginger Flight: J. Murray and John Morales

Gilligan Flight: Bonnie Westra and Kenlon Johnson

Howell Flight: Susan Sterling and Dick Modus

Skipper Flight: Jan Kreis and Terry McCollom

Our sponsors for the month of November will be AIM Mail Center, Fairway Cooling and Heating, Wendy Harn Morris Hall, and Preventive Health and Skin Care. We appreciate your sponsorship very much.

Our next Major Event is the Cactus Classic on Tuesday, November 15, Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. Good luck to all participating.