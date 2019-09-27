There was lots of activity at the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center on Labor Day. Plans for the day included social tennis, followed by our usual potluck. Over 400 meatballs were marinating in the warmers as members brought in other various side dishes.
The classic 60’s, 70’s and 80’s music was provided by Ron Hunter and filled the air as tennis players dispersed to their assigned courts. We had 64 player’s filling out 16 courts to play mixed doubles and men’s doubles. The weather was perfect providing cloud coverage during the second hour of play!
The wonderful potluck was followed by Eegee’s Icee’s fresh fruit dessert in three different flavors. It was very refreshing after playing 2 hours of tennis!
Announcements were made by TJ Duffy and Debbie McGeehan. New members were introduced, birthdays were celebrated and upcoming STC events were mentioned.
This event would not have been possible without the support of our BoD and the help of over 27 volunteers, who set up tables and chairs, wrapped silverware in napkins with bows, made lemonade and iced tea, set up the food, worked in the kitchen and served the Eegee’s Icee’s!
Carol Eisenbraun, Melanie Murphy and Chris Madsen spent at least two hours making the tennis pairings so everyone could have good, quality matches, filled with fun! Rachel Tack was our photographer for the day and captured some great action shots of players in motion. Thank you to an amazing group of tennis enthusiasts!!
Join us and enjoy the kind of friendship shared by tennis players who are fortunate enough to live in SaddleBrooke. Check out the STC Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/saddlebrooketennisclub