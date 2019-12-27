On Monday, December 9 the Mountainview Lady Putters celebrated the Christmas season at their annual luncheon in HOA-1 Vista’s. The ladies arrived at the festivities dressed in their bright holiday attire.
The Holiday Luncheon Committee was comprised of Donna Martin, Lynda Meyer, Karen Bird, Margie Nicholson, Darlene Pitman and Lisa Jensen. A special thank you to Dar Pitman for providing her personal Santa collection used as table decorations. We appreciate the committee for all their work.
We enjoyed delicious food, festive drinks and lovely decorations. We were entertained by Saddlebrooke’s own beautiful dancers “SilverBelles Performance Dance Team.” And, each member received a special gift as their number was drawn—gift cards, wine, hand-made hangers to name a few. A wonderful time was shared by all. The Mountainview Lady Putters wish you and yours a joyous holiday season and a happy New Year.
Upcoming Events: Our annual registration meeting for new and returning putters will be held on Thursday, January 16. New members should arrive by 8:20 a.m. for orientation at 8:30 a.m. The doors to the ballroom open at 9:00 a.m. for returning members. Meet in the Sonoran Room this year before heading to the ballroom for the meeting at 9:00 a.m. Registration tables will be set up outside of the Sonoran Room, and our dues will remain at $72 for the coming year. You will need to bring two checks if you plan to join for the year and order a shirt, jacket, or name badge.
If you are interested in meeting a diverse group of fun-loving ladies, please join us as a guest. No experience is necessary. We putt at the Mountainview putting greens every Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. October 1 through March 31 and 8:30 a.m. April 1–September 30. Please see our website for more information— mvlputters.com.