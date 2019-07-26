June 10 the MV Lady Putters held a “Goofy Golf” event. The ladies arrived all dressed up in their best “Hawaiian” outfits ready to tackle a very goofy putting course. Some of the holes were challenging at best—we had to putt through tubes, over ramps & water, backwards through our legs, we used odd putters like swim noodles & spoons and, we used a goofy ball that went everywhere but the hole. There was laughter and giggles throughout the morning. Trying to get a “hole in one” got the best of most of us. We followed up with a delicious luncheon at the Agave Lounge and our monthly business meeting.
MVLP putt Mondays at Mountain View Golf Club putting greens starting at 8:30 a.m. April 1-September 30 and 9:30 a.m. October 1-March 31. We would love to have you join us. Please see our website for more information (www.mvlputters.com).