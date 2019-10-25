MV Lady Putters held a “Putting Partners” competition event in September. Members each invited a husband, a friend or fellow putter to join us for an evening of putting which was followed by a delicious dinner. The event committee, led by Jean Kraus, included Debbie Grafmiller, Linda Pryde, Patty Stark & Suzi Rizzo. They set up a fun and challenging course. Partners checked in at the Mesquite Grill Patio to pair up and putting started at 4:00 p.m. Following putting, we all gathered inside the Mesquite Grill starting with a very popular “no host bar” and then a delicious dinner of a Par Three Wrap, or a half-pound of Angus beef burger on a Brioche bun. We topped off our meal with a yummy dessert of carrot cupcakes. Finally, getting to the most exciting portion of our fun-filled evening: there was great anticipation as we waited for our lucky numbers to be called for the cash door prizes followed by the money hole winner, and the first and second place putting team winners.
All who attended agreed that our “Putting Partners” was a great success, the weather was beautiful and new friendships were made and renewed, with lots of fun for all.