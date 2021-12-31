The MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) will hold their annual registration on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the main MountainView Ballroom. The new members will arrive at 8:15 a.m. for orientation, and returning members will arrive at 9:30 a.m. Annual dues of $75 will be collected at this time with checks made out to MVLP. The dues from 2020 were rolled over into 2021 due to cancellation of the Monday putting because of COVID.
Putters meet on the MountainView putting green Mondays at 8:30 a.m. from April to September, and 9:30 a.m. from October to March.
For more information contact membership coordinator Sandy Strack at (520) 825-0526. To get a registration form, signup for committees, and pay dues check out our website. Visit MVLPutters.com.