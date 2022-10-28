The new MVLPutters board for 2023 was voted in at the luncheon on Monday, October 10. This board as well as previously elected members are dedicated to continuing the membership growth. Without these new members the organization will not be able to support their activities and charity donations. New members are needed as well to invigorate the organization with new ideas and enthusiasm.

The MVLP is a fun-loving group interested in camaraderie. There are monthly luncheons and also special events for participation.

Founder’s Day is in February and all “past” members as well as currant members are encouraged to attend.

Female guests over 16-years are welcome. Members are encouraged to bring guests and will pay $! for the greens fee. Resident guest of our community may be invited only twice before becoming a member.

Membership is open to ladies who are owners or renters in SaddleBrooke. Monday at 8:30 a.m. (Summer) and 9:30 a.m. (Winter) is the day we gather to putt on MV putting green.

For more information, please email Sandy Strack at sansters@msn.com.