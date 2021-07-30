The MPLN gals want to congratulate Paula Vogel on her hole-in-one. In golf, a hole-in-one, (also known as an ace), occurs when a ball hit from a tee box to start a hole ends up in the cup. Each year, 450 million rounds of golf are played in the U.S., which is approximately 25,000 to 30,000 rounds per course. Basically, that means a hole-in-one is scored once every 3,500 rounds. The odds of making a hole-in-one are 12,000 to one. For almost a year Paula Vogel's husband, Rick has been saying that due to her determination, and hard work she would get a hole-in-one before him. On Thursday, June 15, his prediction came true when on The Preserve #4 elevated tee, Paula had her first hole-in-one!! Paula has served on several MPLN special event committees. It has been a pleasure to have her be a part of MPLN with her enthusiasm, and willingness to serve.