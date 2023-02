This week the new slate of officers 2023 SB HOA-1 Men’s Nine Hole Golf League were introduced at the general meeting in the SB One Clubhouse. See photo.

We have an exciting year of golf planned. For complete details and our 2023 Golf Schedule, visit on the Niner’s website online at sites.google.com/site/sbmens9ers/home.