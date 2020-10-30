Why Join the SMGA?
- To play golf in a friendly setting with existing or new friends.
- To learn more about the game.
- To experience the joy of competition with other golfers.
Who can join?
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA) is available to all male residents, renters or lot owners of SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke Two.
Full and Associate are the two types of membership we feature.
Full Membership provides membership in the Arizona Golf Association, a Golf Handicap Index Number (GHIN), handicap maintenance, and allows the member to participate fully in all the SMGA golf events.
Associate Membership provides membership in the Arizona Golf Association, a Golf Handicap Index Number (GHIN) and handicap maintenance only. Associate Members are not permitted to play in SMGA golf events.
How Much are Dues?
Dues can be paid online using a credit card by Thursday, December 31, 2020 are $70 for Full and $45 for Associate. Renewals paid online after Thursday, December 31, 2020 will be $75 for Full and $50 for Associate.
Note: AGA dues for 2021 will remain $35. If AGA dues are paid before the end of the year, the charge is $30. For example, SMGA =$40 + AGA= $30 Total = $70 if paid by Thursday, December 31.
For more information, visit our website at smgaaz.wix.com/smga. Questions about membership? Contact
Larry Byrd by email at lawrenceallenbyrd@gmail.com or give him a call at (520) 333-4260.