This year is flying by so we’re already looking ahead to the next year. At our general meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, we elected our new Officers who will be leading the Lady Niners Club for 2023.

President — Sandy Wagoner

Vice President – Cheryl Hays

Secretary – LeAnn Ellingson

Tournament – Wendy Odell

Treasurer – Sheryl Nugent

Handicap – Susan Lucci

Pairings – Charlotte James

“I feel honored that our golfers have the confidence in me to elect me to be President. I am following in the footsteps of some excellent Lady Niners’ Presidents. We will continue to host special events and warmly welcome new members. I have the good fortune to have amassed a fantastic group of volunteers who will chair the events and otherwise help in many ways to make our 2023 season one of the best,” stated President-Elect Sandy Wagoner.

This year is not over yet so the fun continues. President Terri Tindal says, “We are all very lucky! This is a great time to get out and enjoy the benefits of living in this wonderful community.” That’s what we’re doing.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, we enjoyed a Turkey Shoot Tournament and Luncheon. We had a creatively fun golf game with a theme of gratitude and thanksgiving. The luncheons always are a great time to socialize with our fellow Niners in addition to having an excellent meal. This luncheon included a garden salad, Chicken Parmesan with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and penne pasta topped off with a petite cheesecake with strawberry sauce.

Our WinnersFirst Place: Marilyn Fisher, Theresa Mares, Yvonne Garthwait and Carolyn Ford

Second Place: Lori Ward, Nancy Paine, Louise O’Donald and Lynn Wenzel

Third Place: Susan Goebel, Val Malik, Linda Merritt and Carolyn Larson

Fourth Place: Hedy Gryszan, Linda Wilberg, Dian Kupper and Cheryl Hays

Our very merry Holiday Party was held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. This event started with a fun golf game followed by a festive luncheon where we say goodbye, thank our current Officers for a wonderful year and welcome the new Officers. We also celebrate our sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Desert Life Pharmacy, Golf Cars of Arizona, Morris Hall PLLC and RidgeView Physical Therapy as invited guests and express our gratitude for their support.

Ladies, this is a very fun time to join the Niners. Membership details are available online at sb9ers.org; click on How to Join. New membership applications are ready outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room. We look forward to you joining in the fun with us!