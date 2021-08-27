Both Barry and Betty Emmons are new to SaddleBrooke, spending their last 18-months here, and POP Tennis.
Barry had played some tennis and racquetball before moving to SaddleBrooke, and Betty had never played any sports, although she was a cheerleader in high school, (which qualifies as a sport in my opinion). Betty met Loretta Edgerton who invited her to try out POP Tennis and Betty loved it right away. When Betty could not play one day, that is when Barry stepped in to take her place, and he also enjoyed the sport.
Barry and Betty met at Salem State College in Massachusetts. They have family in Vancouver, British Columbia and visit there when they can. When in SaddleBrooke, Barry plays softball, tennis, POP tennis, hikes and enjoys golf.
Prior, Barry worked in his father’s business and became quite skilled. Barry’s father was a carpenter. Now, he uses his carpenter skills at home in what he calls his Do-It-Yourself hobby. Barry retired from the Mortgage Service Industry and now enjoys life in this active retirement community; SaddleBrooke.
Betty plays POP Tennis, is a member of the quilting club, machine embroidery club, and enjoys sewing.
“My nana (my mom’s mom) taught me to sew, knit, and crochet. From there, my mom and I sewed together.” Betty even created the POP tennis side bag.
Betty is a registered nurse. Prior to living in SaddleBrooke, she made wedding dresses in Chesapeake, Virginia and also ran a cake decorating business!
When asked what they enjoy about POP tennis, they both responded with being in the sun, the comradery of the players, the friendships they have made, and “Just having fun.”