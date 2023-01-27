Softball’s back! That long, frozen winter layoff (well, three weeks) is over and SaddleBrooke Senior Softball is back in action. Well, my deadline is the Wednesday, January 11, so, there will be only three days of action before my editor Perry (White) has to have my hard-hitting copy. With that in mind, my league reporting will be a bit limited. But for Winter season, there’s going to be five days of softball entertainment and action, which will run until mid-April. Recreational (single A), Sidewinder (AA), Community (AAA), Coyote (age-based/geezer league), and Competitive (majors) Monday through Friday. Given the climatic conditions this time of year, the games will begin at 9 a.m. for now. “Management” will likely adjust this earlier as the temps increase over the next few months.

And HEY!! Saturday, March 18 will be our St. Patrick’s Day tournament. Put it on the calendar. Softball drama and comedy, music, dogs, brauts, beverages are all on tap. Stay tuned! And the guy behind the microphone is awesome as well! Why he isn’t in the booth professionally somewhere is a mystery!

Meanwhile, our Prez, Peter Romeo, asked me if I could put a little shout out in the Bags and the Progress for some volunteers who have made exceptional contributions of time and effort to support the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association success story. A quick glance downward to his hands showed me he wasn’t about to slip me a sawbuck, a coupla fins, or even a few lousy singles to do this, but he’s a decent guy and also a volunteer extraordinaire, so I said yes.

If any of you out there are involved in the Association or were to come on down to the field and get involved, you would find that, probably like all the organizations around our ‘hood, the Softball Association is run by volunteers. We have the “dirt dawgs” who maintain the field and set it up for every game. We have a group of “Felix Fixits” who keep the machinery moving, electronics electrified, sprinklers sprinklin’. We have two umpires for every game, a few of whom can actually see, a gamebook scorer and scoreboard operator as well. We have Commissioners that oversee the leagues, try to balance out “the talent” and drum up subs when some old geez (or geezette) pulls a hammy or something, or is just off on another cruise. We’ve got a guy and gal that keep the fridges full of hydrating beverages. We search for “fence sponsors, tournament sponsors and put their banners on our outfield fence. We’ve got uniform gurus, in charge of keeping the players looking snappy. Then of course, “management” or the “cat herders.” So, it ain’t easy rounding up and keeping 200 softball members moving smoothly into and down the chute. Lemme tell ya, everyone around here has got an opinion, yours truly included. Often wrong, but never in doubt is my mantra.

But... there are some volunteers who, over time, have stepped up to the plate so often, and in so many ways, that our WALL OF HONOR Committee submitted their names to the Association Board for special recognition and “election” to the VOLUNTEER WALL OF HONOR. And so these individuals are recognized and honored by the Board and the entire SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association for their exceptional contributions over an extended period of time:

HARRY ADAMS, TIM BENJAMIN, BOB CHIARELLO, STEVE GARCEAU, STEVE GRABELL, JOHN REINGRUBER, AND PAT TIFFENBACH. Thanks guys!

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, or in this case the Brooke, LEAGUE ACTION! Well, three days worth anyway. Monday has Community and Recreational, Tuesday has Competitive and another Community league, and Wednesday has Sidewinder and Community Leagues.

On Monday, January 9, a coupla barn-burners in Community. In the League opener, Coyote Golf Cars took down Copper Health Oro Valley, 24-20. In game two, (yours truly at first), Firetruck Brewing JUST held onto to a one-run victory over Dominick’s Italian, 18 to 17 with NEITHER team scoring any runs in the “unlimited (last)” inning. That don’t happen too often. But with some sterling “D” in the bottom half of the seventh, the Brewers held on. In the third Community game of the morning, Dominick’s took a beating (musta been tired after game one) from DS Builders, 21-3. I’ll be keeping an eye on DS as they looked “stacked.” Too early to be fanning the trade flag, but I’m just sayin’. Then in the 1:30 p.m. Rec game, Community Church of SaddleBrooke easily handled Concierge Heating and Air Conditioning, 17 to 7.On Tuesday in Community, Golf Cars of Arizona easily handled Hardin Brothers, 20-10. In Competitive, Barron Electric lost both ends of their first doubleheader of the new year. In game one, it was tight until the unlimited seventh inning when Andy’s Irrigation bust it open, and the Electricians couldn’t respond and went down 29 to 21. Then in the nightcap, with your humble reporter on the mound for four innings and then Eddie “Fireball” Lopez coming in for the save, Arizona Indoor Air took the Sparkys down in a “charged” battle, 14 to 13.

Finally, on Wednesday, January 11, the Sidewinders had a double header on offer and Brittni Guttman-Allstate Insurance took the first half off Catalina Family Dental 15 to 10. But the Incisors came back to take game two in a tight one, 18 to 7. Then in twilight Community action it was a RIP-SNORTER! With yours truly on the mound for Jim Click Automotive, I gave up 32 RUNS to Healthy Skin Dermatology! Yikes! That included 13 runs in the top half of the seventh (unlimited run inning). But the Clickers came right back in the bottom half with TWELVE to take the game 33 to 32. Man, that seventh inning went on and on and on. And here’s a shout out to Misty Atkins in her Community League debut for the game winning hit, a double down the left field line in the bottom of the seventh bringing in the tying and then the winning run. Yaroo! That’s some rookie!

Well, that’s all for now folks. Softball action Monday through Friday down to the field. Come on down. Put March 18’s St. Patty’s Tournament on your calendars.