Well… the news has been the weather! As you all know, it’s been colder n’ a well-digger’s derriere. At this writing (Thursday, February 9—deadline day), the softballers are five-weeks into the Winter season. But some leagues have been lucky to get in three games. Others have fared better as the vagaries of the weather didn’t hit them as hard. The Friday Community League has gotten in most of their games. And, of course, the weather has caused almost daily delays in the playing schedules as it’s been just too frickity-frackin cold to play early in the morning.

Nonetheless, the action has gone on!!!! But before I launch into the exploits of the softball gals and guys, a quick shout out for our St. Patrick’s Day Tournament coming up on Saturday, March 18! The weather should be great by then and if you’re familiar with the program, there will be free dogs, brats, sodas, water, music, and fun and great SaddleBrooke softball drama (and possibly some comedy as well). Yaroo! It looks like Dr. Brianne Spaeth, the head Pharm guru and owner of Desert Life Pharmacy right here in the ‘hood has stepped up as our sponsor. Thanks, Doc!

Alrighty then. Enough of that. On to softball action! Well, despite the weather, the Leagues have gotten in between three and six games over our five-week (so far) season.

In Monday Recreational, the Community Church of SB has a commanding 3-0 lead over Concierge Heating and Cooling. The tin-benders are going to have to fire up their furnaces to get back in it and catch up to the choir boys and girls. In Monday Community we’ve got five teams going with FireTruck Brewing leading the league at 3-1. DS Builders (my initial “these guys are stacked team – watch out”) is in there at 2-1, with Dominick’s Italian at 2-2, Coyote Golf Cars at 1-2, and Copper Health in the cellar at 1-3.

Jumping to Tuesday, in Community, Golf Cars of Arizona leads the league at 2-1 with Hardin Brothers Automotive at 1-2. In Competitive, Arizona Indoor Air tops the league with a 3-1 record with Andy’s Irrigation at 2 n 2 and Barron Electric really suckin’ it at 1-4. The Shockers are really going to have to power up if they want to “charge” back into it.

Anyhoo, in Wednesday Community, Jim Click Automotive (yours truly on the mound) is miraculously in the League lead at 2-1 over Healthy Skin Dermatology at 1-2. In Wednesday Sidewinder, we’ve got three teams battling it out. Currently, Catalina Family Dental is dominating at 4-1, with Brittni Guttman-Allstate at 1-2, and Canine and Company in the doghouse at 0-2.

Thursday Coyote has Absolutely Art on top with a 4-2 record, AARP following at 3-3 and Ambient Air-Heating and Cooling struggling in the cellar at 1-3. Ambient needs to get their furnace cranked up if they are going to put any heat on AA and AARP!

On Friday, in Competitive, Big Bear Garage Door has the garage door firmly down on Bubb’s Grub” grill. The Bears are at 3-1 with the Grubbers the reverse at 1-3. Time to fire up the Q and get cookin’!!! Meanstwhile, over in Friday Community, Player’s Pub is FIRMLY in charge of the league at 6 n 0 over Mitsubishi Air (Arizona Indoor Air) and Wanda Fudge-Long Realty, both at 1-4. Are the trade rumors heating up???? I can almost smell ‘em in the wind.

Meanwhile, as my loyal (intelligent, discerning, and probably good-looking, too) readers may be aware, I don’t usually shout out individual performers. The Progress maintains a 600-word limit on articles and that’s pretty tight for me. But as The Notes doesn’t have the same word-count parameters, and there has been limited action due to weather conditions, I thought I’d highlight a few individuals who are burning up the batter’s box in their respective leagues.

In Monday Rec, Jim MacDonald, back from some “stent” work on the old ticker (I hear), is crankin’ it out at a .857 pace. Nice work, Jim. MEANWHILE, the St. Jules duo of Barb and David are BOTH spanking the old softball out there at an .867 clip! Yeah! BOTH are 13 for 15 so far this season. I don’t know, might be time to call for some “random-testing” on their “Wheaties.” Let the rest of us know what you guys are having for breakfast!

But more importantly, over in Monday Community, yours truly is spankin’ it to an .889 (16 for 18) clip, with (GET THIS) the broski, Ryan Mitchell, at .857 (12/14) along with Harold Weinenger also at .857 with a couple “taters” to boot.

On Tuesday, in Community, Chuck Kill has only 11 at bats, but has 10 hits for a .909 average. In Competitive, Scott “the hammer” Lundgren is 17 for 18 (.944)!!!! Yikes! Get behind the screen when you’re pitching to Scotty, I’m telling ya. Paul Massara has got it going, although with just 9 ABs at an 8 for 9 .889 clip.

In Wednesday Sidewinder, in limited action, Bill Walder is 8 fer 8, for a 1.000 average. In Community, both Bruce Haaland and Morlin Hastings are clipping it for 9/10 and .900 averages. In Thursday Coyote, Curt DeHaan is on another rampage with a 17 fer 18, .944 average. Damn Curt! Meanwhile, with just 13 ABs Doug Sweetland has 11 hits for an .867 average. And a bit of a shout out for Richie Battagello, back from the frozen Canadian provinces after a two-year (three?) absence, still clipping it at .667 (14 for 21). Not bad for an old geeze, Rich!

Well, on Fridays, in Community, Sam Alkoury, in limited appearances, is a perfect 12/12 with two homers, while Tom Gallo and Harold Weinenger (again) are slapping it at .909 (20/22). In Competitive, The “Two Bs,” Brad Jones and Brand Eigen are at .833 and .857 respectively. Nice work, gents.

Well, that should be enough. But you know me. It’s NOT! DON’T FORGET! ST. PATRICK’S DAY TOURNAMENT! Saturday, March 18, probably starting around 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. depending on the sign-ups and weather. Dogs, brats (did I hear burgers maybe????), beverages, music and softball dramedy.

And… if you are interested in learning more about the SSSA, surf us online at saddlebrookeseniorsoftball.com or just come on down to the field near the Desert View theater and recreational facility and hang around. Someone will reel you in and start telling you their life story and maybe squeeze in little softball info on the side.