Well softball fans, it’s Thursday, November 3 (deadline time for da Notes) so, the Softball world here in the Saddlebrooke ‘hood is four weeks into the fall season. The deadline and publication move a bit earlier in November because of the holiday. Anyway, November 1 means, among other things, that most of our fall and winter snowbirds have drifted on in and the rosters are filling up. Good to see them back. Well, most of them—yours truly generally drops a spot or two in the batting order when the big guns get back into town. Hope they had a good summer back up in the hill country/north woods and don’t have too many mosquito scars still plaguing them!

Well, the BIG NEWS is our VETERAN’S DAY TOURNAMENT scheduled for Saturday, November 12. It will be just over by the time the Notes publishes on or around Friday, November 18, so results will have to be in the next issue. I KNOW….. it’s hard to wait for exciting news like that, but sometimes you just gotta suck it up……. Next Tourney up is all the way into March and ST. PATRICK’S DAY. Still, the Association sends a shout out to our two primary Veteran’s Day sponsors, ARIZONA INDOOR AIR and the COMMUNITY CHURCH OF SADDLEBROOKE and our grilling’ guru, Doug Wagers of WINDOW WIZARDS. Thanks again friends!

Meantime, league ACTION! Well, we’re only in our fourth week, but still there’s been some good action. The RECREACTION league is back for the fall and SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue/Bill Wescoe and Shifren PT are locked at 2-2 each after Wescoe jumped out to a 2-0 lead. So the Shifren-“ettes” have made a 2-0 run on “em!!! Monday Community, the Longo Firm (yours truly on the mound) is off to a 2-0-1 (gave up 8 in the top half of the 7th and just barely held on for a tie!!!) along with the Charles Co. ditto. Splendido has also come back from an 0-2 start and improved to 2-2 with Stone Canyon Painting headed to cellarville at 1-3. It’s early though! Tuesday Community has The Moore Advantage Real Estate jumping out to a 3-2 lead over Titan Power Sports at 3-3 and the UPS Store trailing at 2-3. Tuesday Competitive has Robson Communities blowing out to a 4-2 league lead with both Ranchero Market and Ridgeview PT trailing at 2-3. Any trade rumors in the winds???? Haven’t heard a thing form League Commish, Nick Longo (course, I haven’t asked him either.) Swinging into “over the hump day” action (who cares about that anymore????) in Community, Tucson Orthopaedic and Tri-Community Lock are also deadlocked at 2-2, with the “locksmiths” coming back with two straight wins. Not so in the Sidewinder League with Lexus of Tucson at 3-1 and Mend Massage, 1-3. The Coyotes on Thursday got a barn burner league going with Window Wizard, X-Pert Auto, and Your CBD Store all tied at 2-2. Winding up of Friday, in Competitive, Players Pub is 3-0 with Pride Mechanical trailing at 0-3. Trade talk????? And finally, in Friday Community, Waste Management (yours truly on the mound again) has jumped to a 3-0 lead, with Western Exterminator at 2-1, Twin Lake Air at 1-2 and Wanda Fudge-Long Realty the current cellar-dweller at 0-3. And while it’s still early, yours truly and “a player to be named later,” have been traded from the league leader to Wanda Fudge in cellarville. Why me!!!!????? Oh well, windshield, bug, right?

I know, I know, a bit short on the witty repartee this issue. Your humble softball scribe has been on the DL for a coupla weeks, hunkered down mostly in the trusty recliner with, eventually diagnosed, pneumonia! Some tough days and nights ensued dulling the razor-like wit a bit. But the meds finally kicked in and yours truly was back on the mound on Monday (giving up the aforementioned 8 run lead in the top of the 7th). Oh well, forgot my #1 strategy—“Don’t think, it can only hurt the ballclub!

Regardless, the weather is turning perfect, a bit of chill in the morn’, warming up nicely by game time. Our beginning games are now at 9 a.m. because ….suddenly …. there’s a chill in the air!!!!! and when I drifted by the other morning a few of the players had their over-shirts on and there was dew on the grass. PERFECT. So, get on down to the field and enjoy some softball entertainment and camaraderie. There are always a few fans in the stands and drama (and a bit of comedy) out on the diamond.

And while there are games every weekday, you can check out our complete daily schedules, rosters, and statistics on our website. So, for more information surf us at saddlebrookeseniorsoftball.com. Or just come on down to the field down near the Desert View recreation and theatre facility and adjacent to the dog park. And remember, pros putting for pars are soon washing cars!