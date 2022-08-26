LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT – Monday, September 5!!!!! That’s right fans! Softball entertainment – some DRAMA, some COMEDY, some FUN! Games likely to be starting at 8 a.m. with three, possibly four games. Tunes! Scintillating and insightful commentary from the PA announcer, and OGS, BRATS, DRINKS (non-alky, natch), and maybe those yummy ice cream sandwiches! (Donations gratefully accepted). This year’s tournament is sponsored by Arizona Technical Services (ATS) and its owner Gary Spencer. Thanks, Gary! Gary will have his display trailer of HVAC and air scrubber product lines at the ball field on tournament day, so feel free to take a tour. It’s air conditioned per Gary! Meanwhile the dogs and brats will be grilled up by Doug Wagers and his Window Wizards crew. Thanks, Doug! Yours truly will be behind the mic again with Leroy Johnson spinning the tunes. He has promised me he now has “Get Up Offa That Thing!” by James Brown loaded on his confuser, so the stands should be rocking when “The Godfather” does his thing.

Well fans, Thursday, August 11 is my deadline to submit to Saddlebag Notes for the September issue set to come out on Monday, August 29, so, I’ve got to get the little gray cells in gear. There seems to be fewer of them these days and like the rest of me it takes longer to get the clutch released.

Softball play resumed Monday, July 18. So, at this writing we’ve had just over a week of play but have still managed to put together softball play Monday through Friday. As you might imagine, this time of year has a lot of snowbirds and summer travelers up north or back in the hill-country. Still, there’s Community on Monday, Community and Competitive on Tuesdays and Fridays, Sidewinder on Wednesday, and Coyote (65 or older) on Thursday. So there’s a lot of softball entertainment, drama, and comedy going on. The Summer season continues until Tuesday, September 23.

So far, in Monday Community, we’ve got Canine & Co. and Comm. Church of SaddleBrooke tied at 1-0 with Coyote Golf Cars having taken doubleheader “twofer” losses at 0-2. Tuesday Community has Dominicks Italian atop the league at 1-0, with Drew’s Barbershop 0-1. Tuesday Competitive has DS Builders at 1-0 and Concierge A/C 0-1. The Sidewinders on Wednesday has Golf Cars of Arizona on top at 1-0 and Firetruck Brewing at 0-1. In Thursday Coyote, Hardin Bros. Automotive is 1-0 and Healthy Skin Dermatology is 0-1. Finally on Friday, in the Competitive League, Jim Click Automotive is 1-0 and Mend Massage is 0-1. In Community, Kristy McInnis – Coldwell Banker Realty is 1-0 and Leah Kari Medicare Solutions is 0-1. BUT HEY, it’s early times yet. And I find after my week in New Hampshire (hottern a …… well, hot and humid) that several days play have been canceled because of rain and the resultant slick and slippery field. So, there’s not too much more to report.

Now FUN is the #1 priority of the SSSA, but if you drift on down to the park to check us out, there are a few “differences” you might note which are “safety measures.” The first is that the pitcher is wearing a face mask. This is MANDATED if you want to take the mound. Some pitchers also wear shin/knee guards (yours truly). Even so, there is also a screen on the pitcher’s mound. This is a safety screen and the pitchers “are encouraged” to get behind it. Then there’s the second bag (orange) at first base. This is an “avoid collisions” safety measure. When there is a throw to first base, the batter-runner MUST go to the orange bag or they are called OUT! The moral of the story? Don’t run into each other! It hurts. And getting back up is a whole ‘nother story, let me tell you. Been there, done that. Getting to the point they’ll be needing a crane to get me back up. Home plate has a similar rule. A runner attempting to score CANNOT run to the base, but MUST run to a separate chalk line to the right, parallel to home plate and an out is recorded only if the ball is caught by the catcher (with her foot on the plate) before the runner gets a foot DOWN on or over the chalk line. NO TAGGING the runner allowed on a play at home. And finally (for now), “courtesy runners” are allowed in all leagues for those with “bad wheels” or like yours truly just simply “speed-impaired.” Some wag (thanks, Bill) once said that if I ran a 40 they could time me with a sundial. Ouch! As they say, “Built for comfort……” Well, that’s just a few of the rules the Association has to maximize the FUN and minimize the bumps, bruises, and scrapes. The field also has water fountains, fans, and misters in both dugouts for these “dog days of summer.”

Remember, LABOR DAY TOURNEY, Monday, September 5! As Crash would say, “Don’t think meat, it’ll only hurt the ballclub!” So, don’t think about it—just come on down!

Well fans, I’ve reached my word limit, or I could go on (and on). Stay cool and don’t forget to surf us online at saddlebrookesoftball.com or just come on down to the field and say hi!