Well Softball fans, the five “w’s” of journalism as Wikipedia puts it, are “who did it, by what aids or instruments she (he) did it (with), what she did, where she did it, why she did it, and when she “done” it. As in Miss Scarlett, last Tuesday, on the softball field, with her 34-inch, 26-ounce, Miken layered carbon fiber bat, laced a frozen rope into the gap for a stand up double, scoring the runners on second and third for the tying and winning runs!!!! Where’s the crackerjacks!

That’s what happened on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at the SaddleBrooke Softball field, in front of (I’m told – I was in the scoring booth) some 350 cheering (and sometimes jeering and joking) fans, who watched three games of softball drama and occasional comedy at the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association’s annual Memorial Day Tournament. And scarfed down some 550 dogs and brats, with kraut, chips, sodas or water, and ice cream sandwiches. So, thank you to all those fans that came down. It was a beautiful day, the sun was out (when ain’t it, right?) and the players and volunteers put on a good show. All sponsored by Ambient Air Heating and Cooling (our sponsor of this tournament since 2016), with the grilling again by Doug Wagers of Window Wizards. This tournament honors those members of the U.S. armed forces who have given their lives in the service of our country. Thanks Mike and the Ambient Air team.

Who won? Well, with the snowbirds gone, the Assoch was still able to put on three games, beginning at 8 a.m., starting with Recreation/Sidewinder Leagues, then Competitive, and finally Community/Coyote. The Rec/Sidewinder game had Bank of the West slugging their way to victory over Barron Electric, 20 to 10 (I think). The Competitive game between Big Bear Garage Doors and Bubb’s Grubb was a “shoot-out barn burner” with Big Bear outlasting Bubb’s 21 to 20. Finally in the 11 a.m. contest (almost nap time for yours truly) Canine and Company put the hammer on Ambient Air 16 to 10. I didn’t get any pithy quotes for this article, but mostly after games you don’t get much pith, just “where’s the food?”, “can I sit down now?”, and “did you score that four-bagger (a single with fielding, throwing, and catching errors) a home run?”

This “Spring” season ran until July 1, so it’ll be long gone, by the time you read this (if you continue, anyway). A tight race in Monday Community with Western Exterminator at 5-1 and Twin Air at 4-2. Tuesday Community and Competitive are not so tight with the UPS Store and Andy’s Irrigation both with 6-1 records (meaning da other guys are 1-6). Ouch! On Wednesdays XPERT Auto in Community and Barron Electric in Sidewinder have 5-2 records over the 2-5 cellar dwellers. Pride Mechanical has edged ahead of Rancheros at 4-3 in Thursday Coyote. On Fridays in Competitive, the Longo Firm and Titan Power Sports are at 3-3 and in Community; Ambient Air is leading the way at 6-2, with Ridgeview PT at 4-4, and Absolutely Art in the cellar at 2-6. Well, I think it was Confucius who said, “Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug.” And that’s pretty much how the season wrapped up in the end. No dramatic climbs out of the cellar into first!!

No matter because by the time of publication (around July 29 or so and deadline for the Notes being July 14), we’ll be two weeks into our summer season, which begins Monday, July 18. It looks like we’ve got games Monday through Friday, starting at 8 a.m., although with a few less teams during these “hot/travel somewhere cooler” days. The season runs to Friday, September 23 and we’ve got our annual LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT coming up Monday, September 5. As usual (I hope) a full, fun day of softball entertainment, tunes, and of course dogs, brats, chips, soda, etc. Put it on the calendar!

Surf us at Saddlebrookesoftball.com for schedules, rosters, stats and general info, or just come on down to the ballpark any weekday. Various softball junkies will be hanging around, looking for anyone who hasn’t yet heard their life story. If they go on (and on), just start fiddling with your ear, and say something like “Darn hearing aid! Excuse me for a sec.” Then drift a few steps away and keep fiddling. Then a few more steps. When you’re far enough away, make a run for it! Don’t worry about being rude. Most of us (maybe it’s just me???) have the attention span these days of a golden retriever and in a couple of seconds will have forgotten who we were talking to, what we were talking about, and probably even where we are (but not about lunch though). No matter, we generally refocus on another likely target within seconds and move in for the kill.