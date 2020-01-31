In January, our major tournament was the Founders' Cup. This tournament is dedicated to those ladies who founded the 9ers league in 1990. In 1996, they held what was known as the Liz Carlson Tournament, the original salute to the group. Liz was one of the original members. In 2006, the name was changed to the Founders' Cup, but the purpose was the same: to honor those who made our league a reality. Congratulations to this year's winner, Regina Pang.
The tournament was followed by a great lunch planned by our social committee. Special thanks to Vicki Long who hand painted commemorative golf balls for each participant. Everyone is looking forward to the Across the Brooke Tournament, which will be hosted by the Mountain View/Preserve Ladies this year. This annual tournament rotates with SaddleBrooke hosting one year and Mountain View, and the Preserve hosting the next. This is a great tournament as it provides an opportunity for a fun competition and socialization between the two clubs.
Other events in the near future include outside invitational tournaments. Ladies who sign up for these outside invitationals always come back with great stories, new ideas, and new friendships made with members of other clubs. Another important tournament is the Club Championship. This is a multi-day competition with one overall low gross winner named as the Club Champion. This challenging tournament is always a highlight of the year.
The 2020 Invitational Committee is busy preparing for our own Invitational Tournament to be held on Monday, March 30. Edie Crall and Maria Byers are chairing this event. The theme is Let's Go On A Safari.
Congratulations to JoAnn Ellison and Sandy Wagoner who placed third in the State Medallion Tournament held recently.
We welcome the following new members: Shirley Wilkins, Cheryl Hays, Marsha Foresman, April Broughton and Nancy Fuller-Wilson. If you want to join a fun group of ladies for friendly competition each Tuesday, contact Kat Danner, our vice president.