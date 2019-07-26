Summer may be a slow time for some, but 50 members of the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners and the SaddleBrooke Men Niners came out in full force to enjoy a day of camaraderie and competition in the Niners Unite Tournament. This annual tournament is one that both groups look forward to playing during the warm days of summer. This year's tournament was a straight scramble, meaning that all players tee off and from the second shot on, the best shot is selected, and all players play their ball from that spot until the ball is holed. Entrants were offered the opportunity to buy mulligans and tickets for the cash raffle. Charlotte James and her committee did a fabulous job putting on this tournament, and Kat Danner again made sure all was wonderful for the luncheon that followed. A trio of golfers made up of Barb Verbos, Bob Auld, and Donald Tayler were the champions for this year's tournament.
If you are a lady golfer who enjoys making new friends and participating in low pressure competition, consider joining the Lady Niners. Contact Edie Crall for more information.