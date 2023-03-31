The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) held their 2023 “Golfing with The Stars” Awards Dinner on Tuesday, January 17, at the MountainView Clubhouse. The MPLN Board did a wonderful job planning and executing this fun night.

The membership was welcomed by their new 2023 President Charlene Leach with special recognition given to past Presidents, and new MPLN members. The members paid respects to long time members Holly Rivere and Jean Liske who passed away in 2022.

There were multiple awards and gifts presented by the outgoing President Caryl Dowell that included gifts to the 2022 MPLN officers, board members, and event chairs. A gift from the membership was presented to Caryl Dowell along with their appreciation and praising her leadership during the past year.

The Presidents gavel was officially presented to the 2023 President Charlene Leach who introduced the 2023 MPLN Board. A preview of 2023 events was presented by the 2023 Vice President Marcy Tixier.