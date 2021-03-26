The passing of the torch is relinquishing responsibilities, a tradition, practice, or knowledge to another. This metaphoric expression alludes to the ancient Greek torch race, in which a lighted torch was passed from one runner to the next.
On January 19, 2021, the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners held an awards event at the HOA1 tennis pavilion. Due to COVID-19 and restricted inside gatherings, the event was held outside with masks and social distancing.
The torch was passed from 2020 President Barbara Bloch to the 2021 President Diane Mazzarella, and the 2021 MPLN Board was introduced.
The 2021 MPLN President Diane Mazzarella moved to SaddleBrooke in 2014, and immediately became an active member of MPLN. She has held the office of Publicity, AWGA Liaison, Pairings Committee, event chairs, and Vice President.
Congratulations to the 2020 Award recipients:
- Most Improved Player: Maria Miller
- Most Birdies: Caryl Dowell (7)
- Most Chip-ins: Kay Tomaszek (5)
- Most Broke 45: Sue Applegate (4)
- Most Broke 50: Linda Rouse (17)
- Ace of the Year Gross: Suzan Carter
- Ace of the Year Net: Shirley Nus