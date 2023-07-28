Did you know that 130 million hot dogs are consumed nationwide on the Fourth of July? While Coney Island New York hosts a famous televised hot dog eating contest every Fourth of July, we at the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club celebrate by playing mixed doubles with a social that follows where our participants added to the 130 million hot dog total.

A good time was had by all that played and took time to socialize with friends. There were 24 pop tennis participants that played from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then enjoyed a lovely luncheon on the tennis patio with club members.

As you can see, our patriotic Pop Tennis players were wearing their red, white and blue, and some even decorated their tennis sneakers to commemorate the holiday.

Although it was over 100 degrees, all the players kept their cool and enjoyed playing with old and new friends, and had plenty of energy left to enjoy all the food and snacks provided by members and the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club.

A special shout out to Tracy Reingruber and Anne Williams for coordinating the Fourth of July social for all the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club members to enjoy.