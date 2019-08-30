On Saturday, July 27, twelve two-person teams competed in a Scotch doubles 8 Ball tournament sponsored by Leah Kari of Medicare Solutions and Sunny Side Up Cafe. In Scotch doubles, players on a team alternate shots throughout each match.
The team of Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Chris Madsen completed 6 matches with a perfect no-loss record. Second place was claimed by the team of Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino and Bob Fagotti winning 4 of 6 matches. In third place was the team of Bruce “Hustler” Fink and Romayne Trudo winning 4 of 5 matches.
Other teams competing were: Christine “TuttiFluti” Smith and Henry Krebs, Bob “O” Ogle and Phelps “French Fry” L”Hommedieu, Jan “Banker” Stebbins and Jay “The Shamrock Shooter” Clary, Dick “The Stick” Schroeder and Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Dick Titus and Dan “Oh No” Stebbins, Nancy Barrett and Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Dale Trudo and Tom “Ski” Kaliski, Mike Meredith and Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, George, Bone and Jack Hepner. Ron “DBLO” Ridge offed up his tournament spot to even out the number of players and went on to do an outstanding job “running the brackets” that determine the matches.
The Pool Players of the Brooke extend a BIG thank you to all our participants and sponsors. You can follow the PPB at https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/.