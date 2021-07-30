Getting a hole-in-one is never a ho-hum event, but for Pete Schwartz it’s not a totally new experience. On Thursday, June 10, during the MPMGA’s Summer Bash, Pete recorded his third ace.
This one came on hole #6 at the Preserve, a par-3 that requires an accurate, solid shot over an intimidating wash. On this day, Pete was up to the task. He smacked a 6-iron over the trouble and watched as his ball landed on the green and rolled toward the pin.
Pete and his playing partners couldn’t see exactly where the ball stopped, but they knew it was going to be close. When they parked their carts on the elevated path to the right of the green, they didn’t see his ball on the putting surface. They soon found it, however, resting at the bottom of the cup.
Could it get any better that that? Well, yes. The ball Pete was playing had been given to him by his granddaughter as a birthday gift. You might want to keep that one, Pete— what a great memento.
Pete’s previous two aces were scored on holes #8 and #17 at MountainView. Congratulations, Pete, and keep those aces coming!!