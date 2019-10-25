Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) would like to thank our generous sponsors Mike’s Catalina Barber Shop & Steve Searl. On Saturday, September 28, the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was single game, double elimination. What a wonderful place we have to hold these events and now we have added a fourth pool table so more players can now participate!! Tournament Directors were Dominic Borland and Joe Giammarino. Ron “Dblo7” Ridge was manning the tournament bracket again and did a fine job, thanks Ron. Randy Smith did a fine job of collecting the entry fees and filling in on the brackets when necessary with Dominic Borland. The following field of 21 players gathered to play competitive 8-Ball: Dan “Oh No!” Stebbins, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Jack Hepner, Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Phelps “Frenchfry” L'Hommedieu, Steve Searl, Jim “Shooter” Fabio, Henry Krebs, Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Ron “Dblo7” Ridge, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Lowell Hegg, Frank Strubel, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, Rick Watkins, Linda Watkins, Mike Meredith, Chris Madsen, Julie “Cutter” Ferguson, and Jerry Cogswell.
Results 1st – Phelps L’Hommedieu – Played his best pool all day long! – 5 Wins 1 Loss 2nd – Lowell Hegg – Pretty good for his 1st PPB Tourney! – 1 Bye 4 Wins 2 Losses 3rd – Steve Searl – Played a lot of games today – 1 Bye 6 Wins 2 Losses 4th – Henry Krebs – Good showing, 1st time in the top 4 – 1 Bye 4 Wins 2 Losses 5th – Dominic “The Doctor” Borland – Beat Chris in playoff for 5th – 3 Wins 2 Losses Recap Phelps L’Hommedieu’s path to victory over a field of 21 8-Ballers was as follows: He started by defeating in order Mike Meredith, Dan Stebbins, Henry Krebs, Dominic Borland. Then he beat Lowell Hegg and sent him to the loser’s bracket. Lowell came out of the losers’ bracket to challenge Phelps and would have to beat him twice to win the tournament. Lowell won the first game with a nice finish to force the final game. In the final game, Phelps outlasted Lowell for the win and first Place in the tourney.
Sponsor’s Gifts Mike’s Catalina Barber Shop – Gift Certificate – Julie Ferguson Steve Searl – IN N OUT Burger Gift Certificate – Dominic Borland The PPB wants to extend a big THANK YOU to all our participants and sponsors. On a special note we had two brave PPB ladies, Linda Watkins and Julie Ferguson, who jumped into the 8-Ball competition against 19 male competitors. Good job ladies!
The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1:00 p.m. and lasted three and a half hours with 41 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP! Joe Giammarino jgpool@outlook.com and Dominic Borland dominicborland@gmail.com. Visit the Pool Players of The Brooke at: https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/