We all know why staying active is important. It is something that is on everyone’s radar on some level. Finding the activity that sparks the enthusiasm first for trying it, and then for showing up on a regular basis—doing this can feel difficult.
However, there is not one person playing Pickleball that views the activity as a chore or drudgery. Pickleball players find the sport fun and engaging. It provides immediate bonds and friendships and can be played on many different physical levels. Most importantly, players eagerly show up every day for more.
The exciting ten-minute games of doubles provides the avenue for accomplishing the goal of active movement, mindful game strategy and camaraderie. It is immediately captivating for most participants and produces a well-known, common side effect of becoming obnoxious about encouraging everyone we see to try it. We ask that you bear with us or become one of us!
Saddlebrooke Pickleball Association supports everyone interested in trying the game or improving their skills by providing opportunities on a weekly basis for introductory lessons and coaching in groups of similar ability levels. The sport is growing quickly and is inclusive of every age group on a competitive tournament level or on a purely recreational level. The blossoming multi-generational enthusiasm sees adults of all ages, parents, children and grandchildren all enjoying the sport together. As a member of the Saddlebrooke Pickleball Association, your visitors are welcome to join in the fun at no additional cost.
For membership information please email Terri Anderson at dattv23@gmail.com, for introductory lessons, email Shawne F. Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com. The “drop-in” group plays daily from 7:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and the courts are open all day. All the sport requires is a paddle, court shoes and a smile. See you on the courts!