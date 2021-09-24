According to USA Pickleball, more than 4 million Americans now play pickleball. So, it should not be surprising that professional baseball players also play pickleball. However, it was surprising that relief pitchers for the Chicago Cubs play pickleball during home games in Wrigley Field. The Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy purchased a pickleball net and had it installed in the bullpen, which is located under the bleachers. Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta and quality assurance coach Mike Napoli have been seen playing pickleball, while the ballgame is in progress. Napoli was even seen wearing a t-shirt with the saying “Stay Out Of The Kitchen. Play Pickleball.”