Recently, inside the NBA (National Basketball Association) playoff bubble, the “thwack and pop” of pickleball was like a magnet, enticing NBA and team staffers, cameramen, public address announcers, photographers, security, statisticians, National Basketball Players Association employees, including former NBA player Jose Calderon, reporters and TV analysts, into the bubble to find out what was going on.
Knowing that downtime might be a bigger part of the NBA playoffs this season, NBA referee, Scott Foster, had set up a pickleball court in one of the courtyards of their resort hotel. Having played on the road with a few other referees throughout the season, he continued the activity during the playoffs. Not surprisingly, pickleball immediately became wildly popular. Foster estimates that nearly 2500 games had been played by game 4 and, by the end of the playoffs, 35-40 paddles had been purchased. He is certain that the epic pickleball battles that occurred will be talked about for 20 years.
Foster has been promoting pickleball everywhere he goes. Pickleball players, including NBA referees that played in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, record themselves burning between 600-1,000 calories in a one-to-two hour playing period. “[Tyler] Ford (NBA referee) said he has burned 1,500 calories in a three-hour session with temperatures reaching 90 degrees,” as quoted by the Washington Post. In a USA Pickleball announcement recently, Apple has added pickleball to the workout options available to track and manage through their OS 7 watch.
Like any sport, including tennis and golf, the sounds of people playing, hitting balls, rejoicing and having fun is an integral and welcome part of the environment of active adult communities, including SaddleBrooke. Lucky for us, our community is full of life, which includes all sorts of sounds. Pickleball’s sounds are an announcement that residents are staying fit, having fun, and, perhaps, enjoying an epic battle. Let those sounds entice you to find out first-hand what pickleball in SaddleBrooke is all about. Once you do, you will get it.
See you on the courts!