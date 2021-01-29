SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association Inc (SPA) members are buzzing about the upcoming 125 rule revisions and additions to the 2021 USA Pickleball Official Rule Book. These rule changes go into effect on Monday, January 25, 2021. Most are rule clarifications or rules specific to tournament play. Brian Komar, SPA member, and Pickleball Rules Interpreter Chair, weighs in on some of the changes that could be most meaningful to the membership.
DROP SERVES ARE LEGAL
This new provisional rule will be permitted for a year to see if it works as intended. Brian explains, “The server may now drop the ball, let it bounce, and then hit the ball over the net. When hitting the drop serve, the server may swing the paddle upward, across the body, chop down on the ball, or even attempt a crouching overhead serve. As long as the ball has not already been struck and is served within 10 seconds, a re-drop is legal.” Brian clarifies, “The main thing with the rule is that the ball must be dropped. The ball cannot be thrown down at the ground to get a higher bounce. Likewise, you cannot throw the ball in the air to get a higher bounce. The ball may be dropped from any height, and it is legal to let the ball bounce twice before hitting the drop serve. Switching between conventional and drop serves during a game is permitted. Additionally, the 2021 Rule Book adds that the ball may be dropped, caught after the bounce, and served conventionally.
These videos give some great ideas on what can be done with a drop serve. Check out these videos online. Visit https://youtu.be/dPYTI6Iy08k and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N43DwVEZoqk”.
NO REPLAY ON “LET” SERVES
As long as the served ball lands over the non-volley zone line and inside the service box, the serve is good, even if the ball hits the top of the net on the way over. Consistent with the current rules, if the ball lands on any part of the other three lines, it is good. “The thing to remember in a tournament is that if ‘let’ is called (stopping play), the point is lost.” Brian elaborates.
CALLING THE SCORE
In non-officiated play, a player’s partner may call the score if the server is unable to do so. The player calling the score must call the score on their partner’s behalf for the entire game.
SERVICE FEET PLACEMENT
When serving, at least one foot must be on the ground behind the baseline, and inside the imaginary extensions of the center line and the sideline, when contact is made with the ball. Neither foot may touch the court on or inside the baseline or outside the imaginary extensions of the sideline or the centerline.
SERVICE INITIATION
The score must be called before serving. In past, the start of the serve was defined as the service motion. “Now, the serve is defined as the moment the ball is struck,” Brian explains.
SCORE CHALLENGE
In tournament play, if the score is called incorrectly, a player may have up to the third shot to stop play and ask for a correction. If it is determined that there was an error, the point is replayed. If not, the challenger will have committed a fault.
POSITION CONFIRMATION
Before the serve occurs, the serving team and the receiving team may ask the referee the score, confirm player position, correct server, and correct receiver. If a point is started with an error in position or server, the referee will immediately stop play, identify the error, and assess a fault.
CALLING AN “OUT” BALL
An “out” ball should be called promptly, which is defined as “before the next strike of the ball.” If the call is late, it is invalid.
REPLAY
Except on the serve, if a ball goes over the net and hits the horizontal framework of the net or gets caught between the net and bar, it is a replay.
The funniest “new rules award” goes to these: “A player must have possession of the paddle when it makes contact with the ball,” and “A player shall not use more than one paddle when playing.” Well, there goes that idea!
Brian Komar is available for member’s questions. Please find his contact information on the SPA website under “Committees.”
Have fun and see you on the courts!