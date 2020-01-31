SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) is thrilled to announce the beginning of the 2020 fund raising campaign to raise money for the construction of the long-awaited Pickleball Complex in SaddleBrooke. The construction project expands the current facility into a first-class Complex with a total of 14 courts (eight courts added to the current six), a Ramada, restrooms and parking.
The Fundraising Team of Shawne Cryderman, Jim Schlote, Sandy Rose and Bud Mottice, is ready to help guide interested club members, SaddleBrooke community members and business organizations with information about various donation opportunities.
Any donation, no matter the size, will be very welcome. Sponsorship options deserve immediate consideration, as some of those options are limited. Businesses, along with all SaddleBrooke residents have the opportunity, at various donation levels, to sponsor the Ramada, get their name on a court, on a bench or on an engraved brick paver. Acknowledgement of sponsorships will be visible to the entire community. Paid advertising will be available on the SPA website (go to https://spa.clubexpress.com/). Time is of the essence to reserve a sponsorship spot, so do not wait to step forward with your support.
At the end of the year SPA membership totaled 649, the largest organization of this type in SaddleBrooke. Shawne Cryderman comments: “I have been waiting for the additional courts for the past eight years.” Ed Sympruch, the court construction manager and the many SPA members who have worked hard to bring the Club to this moment are excited for construction to begin.
SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, with your financial assistance, is ready to build this Pickleball Complex for the benefit for all of SaddleBrooke.
Please donate now.
For more information, contact: Shawne Cryderman: (845) 826-1269
Jim Schlote: (303) 807-6113
To make a donation: SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association
62797 E. Sandlewood Rd
Tucson, AZ 85739