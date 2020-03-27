Mary Gajeske saw the very beginning of pickleball in SaddleBrooke when she joined others on a taped-off court in the street by the softball field in 2007. This is one of the defining moments that started a grassroots effort to have pickleball in SaddleBrooke. The ensuing endeavor culminated in the current six-court Ridgeview pickleball facility and the start of SaddleBrooke’s Pickleball Club. As Club member #3 and the first Membership Chairperson, Mary was instrumental in organizing SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA). Pickleball has become a big part of her life, and Mary cannot imagine living anywhere that did not offer pickleball.
Mary has flaming red hair, an ever-present smile and has become a fierce pickleball player. She found that her career skills of sewing, machine operation and computer skills could be combined to produce embroidered clothing and flags for SPA.
It is fascinating to view the process as Mary digitizes a design and feeds it to the software program, which merges it with the embroidery equipment. A t-shirt, for instance, is held on a hoop. The hoop positions the shirt to receive the thread, moving with each puncture of the needle. Embroidering pickleball t-shirts is the most common task requested. Members bring her a shirt (usually unapologetically colorful), and Mary has a binder of options for embroidery designs, including the SPA logo. Most people select a humorous pickleball “play on words” with a fun graphic. Mary has been asked to make team t-shirts for partners in tournaments and for group events wanting matching attire. A custom design can be produced as long as it can be digitized. In her own words, “Anything goes.”
One of the things that makes SPA such a special club is that members, like Mary, step forward with a skill or interest that makes the club better. Wear your SPA logo proudly and provide a chuckle with a supplemental entertaining design. If you provide a shirt, Mary will do the rest.
Mary is excited to see SPA expanding pickleball in SaddleBrooke with the construction of SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex. The demand for pickleball is bringing new residents here, specifically for pickleball. The addition of eight courts will meet that demand.
“I appreciate the effort by so many dedicated members in bringing this complex to reality,” she said.
Mary can be found on the pickleball courts most mornings. Contact her by email at mauilover49@gmail.com.