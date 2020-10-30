For many, many months, Jeff Grant has been working on an online store for SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA). What started as a glimmer of an idea has developed, today, into a full online retail store featuring SPA merchandise.
Jeff explains, “This past February, the President of SPA came to me with an idea. 'What if we were able to offer our club members the ability to shop online for SPA shirts and other things? Is that possible?’ For some odd reason, these words came out of my mouth: Sure, I know we can do that. And, I think it'll be pretty easy to set up."
Seven months later, and after many ‘what was I thinking’ moments, Jeff and SPA are excited to announce that the store is now officially open.
Jeff had to figure out a way to eliminate many potential complications of running an online store, like inventory (SPA does not own any inventory), ordering and fulfillment. He did so by implementing several layers of linked operations. SPA’s website links purchasers to the store and the store’s host processes the order, sending it to a “print on demand” company to make the product. The product is then shipped directly to the purchaser. Sales proceeds are electronically deposited into SPA’s bank account. SPA makes a small profit on each sale, which goes towards the fundraising efforts to build new courts. The process sounds so simple now, but there was much self-educating to be done. Luckily, Jeff was up to the task.
A favorite task for Jeff is selecting the merchandise and creating the design elements. Except for the original SPA logo, he has created all of the custom designs on the merchandise. Jeff also administrates and maintains the store, adding or removing products, and personalizing it with photos of members sporting their new apparel.
“We wanted to be able to offer many designs on a wide variety of shirt styles, mugs, hats, and miscellaneous merchandise.” According to Jeff, "as it stands now, we have 11 different designs and 72 different products for sale. If you figure in the many sizes and colors we offer, that's 1,137 different options!”
“This holiday season we will be offering seasonal wear and next year we will put up some new 2021 designs just to keep things fresh.” Jeff added.
Jeff had no idea how much there was to learn and how many people and volunteer hours the project was going to take to bring it to fruition. He thanks his wife, Annette, Shawne Cryderman, Jim Schlote, and a whole lot of SPA members for their help and support.
Thank you, Jeff, for your unwavering commitment, and congratulations on getting this complex project over the finish line. You and your support team have provided the members with a way to come together and show their collective club spirit. SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association is an amazing organization because of the quality and richness of the membership, volunteers, and leaders.
I encourage you to show your SPA pride by wearing its logo, or one of Jeff’s custom designs, proudly on a hat, T-shirt, or sweatshirt. These items, as well as mugs, kids’ wear and face masks, also make fantastic gifts. To visit the store, use the link from the SPA website or visit www.saddlebrookeclubstore.com.
See you on the courts!!
P.S. wear your new SPA attire!