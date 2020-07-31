Talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres recently spoke about pickleball in a New York Times article titled “Is Pickleball the Perfect Pandemic Past Time?” She has become a very passionate enthusiast and even declares herself “obsessed” with pickleball. Ellen is confronted with the aches and pains that often accompany a new sport because she is playing so much. She is infatuated with the game and all of the members of SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) could tell Ellen that this infatuation will not be fleeting. She’s got the bug. The game really gets under your skin because it mixes fun with competition so perfectly. Most players would call it “serious fun” (or is it seriously fun?)
According to the same New York Times article, during the COVID-19 pandemic “players are setting up makeshift courts on driveways, roof tops and back yards using temporary paint or chalk to draw lines and making nets out of whatever items are available, and getting everyone in their households to join in on the fun.” Pickleball is a multigenerational activity. Being able to play the sport with children, seniors, and all ages in between, is one of its attractions. The game is more about finesse, strategy, and placement and not power, so the playing field is equalized to a great extent.
Can you imagine what it might be like playing pickleball with Ellen DeGeneres? It is hard not to imagine raucous laughter, exclamations of anguish or victory, sharp-witted jokes and jabs and perhaps a few dance moves at the end of a victorious game.
See you on the courts!