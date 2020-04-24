Pickleball is a very social sport. Why does this matter? Having social connections and opportunities to interact with others has enormous health benefits— especially when it comes to seniors. Besides the obvious fitness benefits of pickleball, playing also provides social contact. It is an avenue to form friendships with others, even if only during the time on the court.
For SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) members, this social contact is some part of why they play. Upon arrival at the courts, the usual banter about the weather occurs as a player is welcomed by others that arrived to play earlier in the day. The group’s declarations may sound a bit like a familiar fairy tale. It is “too hot,” “too cold” or “just right.” The greatest fun of all is commenting on how much better the weather is here than elsewhere. Catching up on one another’s news, sharing lemons, meeting visiting family members, commenting on attire and friendly ribbing follows, as a paddle is placed in the lineup and a seat is taken on the bench awaiting a turn. We miss one another when we cannot play, and we miss having a place to go every day.
With the pickleball courts closed until further notice, SPA members have found ways to stay in touch with one another. Starting new routines or trying to keep their pickleball skills sharp, the membership is not an idle group. Gail Montgomery has re-purposed her garage for practicing pickleball. Using a cement floor and wall to keep her skills sharp, Gail is determined to do what she can with what she’s got. Though her brother suggests a ping-pong table, she is resisting that idea for now. Jeff and Annette are also using their garage with a portable pickleball net to simulate a permanent court.
Tom Kruse has stayed busy off the court. He is focusing on fitness by biking four times per week (50-mile rides) on the wonderful Tucson recreation path. Tom has continued motorcycle rides with his group with picnics substituting for restaurant dining. He reports that Lake Roosevelt is “as high” as he has seen it. Tom discovered Sahuarita Lake Park, which he deems an excellent spot for a picnic. Podcasts and frequent Amazon Echo calls with his seven-year old granddaughter round out his new routine. He misses pickleball.
Peter and Diana Giljohann have been enjoying a glass of wine while catching up with pickleball friends via FaceTime (the new way to do happy hour)! Typically, pickleball should be played before earning the happy hour reward— but we will waive that rule for you this time.
Keeping the required social distance, a “Happy Train” of golf carts filled with music and revelers wound its way from the pickleball courts and into the neighborhood recently. Club members showed support for one another with upbeat banners and inspiring solidarity. Reaching out, waiting together while apart, SPA club members are there even when we cannot see them. Meanwhile, enjoy the “just right” weather.