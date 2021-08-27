In early 2020, according to the Sports Fitness Industry Association, there were approximately 4.2 million pickleball players across the country. Pickleball is one of the most rapidly growing sports with a 21.3 percent increased participation in one year since 2019. Approximately three-million players (one percent of US population) are core players, who play more than eight times in a year, and 60 percent of these players are 55 years-old or older. Presently the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association has over 650 active members, and the membership is growing.
Credit for developing the game in 1965 is given to former Washington state legislator Joel Pritchard. Progressive improvements have been made in the game over the years. Presently the rules are defined by the United States Pickleball Association. By some accounts, the game was named after Mr. Pritchard’s dog, “Pickles.” As the game expanded, an official name was needed, and Pickleball stuck.
Pickleball is a hybrid game incorporating skills from tennis, badminton and table tennis. Pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors and as singles or doubles. The court size is 20 feet wide by 44 feet deep. Pickleball is a great sport for senior citizens because it is easy to learn, and the court size is limited to cover. The majority of the older players are participating with some degree of limitation from previous orthopedic injuries. Many players are former tennis players, like this writer, who had to abandon tennis because of a knee injury.
The health benefits from pickleball include improved mood, as exercise wards off depression; improved balance; increased stamina; and a reduced number of risk factors for cardiac and metabolic disease like diabetes. Moreover, moderate exercise prolongs longevity. It is much more enjoyable to play pickleball than working out in the gym for the equivalent degree of moderate exercises. In addition, pickleball promotes competitiveness and socialization, which also accounts for its popularity.
Pickleball requires agility but is easy to play. Yet, the game can leave you in a “PICKLE” if you overdo it. Most injuries result from sudden starting, stopping or pivoting and falls. Sprains of the ankle Achilles tendon, knees, back and muscles are common. These sprains can be treated with RICE: rest, icing, compression and elevation. Major injuries can result from falls with ligamentous tears or fractures. These injuries require prompt medical attention and are usually treated with braces, crutches or surgical repair. Both types of injury benefit from physical therapy.
Proper footwear that fits well and prevents sliding can limit acute and chronic injuries. Cross training and court shoes are preferred to other shoes. A gentle warmup before the game can help too. Players should avoid back pedaling and instead should turn their hips toward the ball. Steps to avoid heat stroke should also be taken by making sure you are adequately hydrated with water and beverages with electrolytes. Eye injuries can be serious but can be prevented by wearing protective sports goggles or glasses.
Pickleball Rocks. Let’s Play.