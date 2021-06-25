The Network is now part of the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association thanks to a very generous donor who purchased the sign and the space to display our Logo and message. The softball league has been a valuable part of SaddleBrooke for over 16-years and is approximately 180 members strong. Built from the ground through membership dues and donations, it is now one of the most popular amenities in SaddleBrooke. We are proud to be represented at the ball field and we feel that we have truly hit a ‘home run’ for the lost and abandoned and homeless pets that we support. Don’t forget to look for our sign on the outfield fence!
Play Ball!
SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is on the Team
- By Karyle Steele
-
-