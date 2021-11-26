Organized Play tennis is always fun on Saturday mornings, but it was especially memorable on Saturday, October 30. Jeff and Anne Williams invited the OP tennis players and spouses to their beautiful home on the golf course after two hours of playing tennis. Almost 30 people accepted their invitation. Drinks along with a wonderful selection of casseroles, breads and desserts filled the table. It was perfect weather for playing tennis and definitely for socializing in their back yard around their pool, jacuzzi and putting green.
SaddleBrooke Tennis Club features mixed doubles organized play every Saturday morning. We usually have about six courts of men and women of all levels. Most of the time we play for 40-minutes and change courts with our partners, so we mix with other couples. Many players link up with other players if their spouse does not play. It is all social and fun which is what a club should be about!
Organized Play is open to all SaddleBrooke tennis members. Sign up eight days prior on the tennis website if you would like to play. If you would be interested in joining the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club, call the tennis center at (520) 825-0255 which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday until 11:15 a.m. The center is closed on Sundays. Come join the fun and meet a great bunch of people!