On Friday September 6, at 10:00 a.m., the Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) Travel Team hosted the Iron Oaks Breakers Pool League from Sun Lakes, Arizona for possession of a personalized Bronze Travel Plaque.
Our teams consisted of: Dominic "The Doctor" Borland and Gary “One Rail” Barlow, Fred "The Baker" Dianda and Ron “Dbl07” Ridge, Joe "Fast Eddie" Giammarino and Steve Searl, and Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett and Phelps “Frenchfry” L’Hommidieu.
Sun Lakes defeated PPB back in March of 2017 to the tune of 30-18 and PPB has been awaiting to get that Bronze Plaque back for over 2 years.
Each of the teams played 12 games total and played each of their teams 3 games, with each game counting as 1 point for a total of 48 points.
Our teams all played very well and had winning records with the team of Dominic Borland and Gary Barlow having the best record at 9 wins and 3 losses. We tied the first round with a 6-6 score. After the second round, the score was 13-11 with the PPB on top. In the third round we extended our lead to 20-16.
In the final round, PPB really got going and the final score ended up being 30-18, allowing them to keep that Bronze Travel Plaque here in SaddleBrooke. Now, PPB has 6 Bronze Travel Plaques on our wall in the Catalina Recreation Center!
A special thank you to Willie “The Wizzard” Foster, Larry “Cuestick” Stadler and the rest of the team from Iron Oaks. You gentleman are a fun, competitive group of pool players and very talented on the pool table.
Another BIG THANK YOU to our Travel Team Captain Dominic Borland and Co-Captain Gary Barlow for putting this Challenge Match together. Our group will find a nice spot on our wall for the Bronze Travel Plaque and mount it with pride. We also have discussed another contest for the future.
Included in the Iron Oaks Breakers Pool League Travel Team was Rodney “Babe” Thompson whose team went 9-3 during this match. That is half of Iron Oaks team’s total points! Babe was just elected to the Arizona Billiards Hall of Fame in 2019. It was an honor for all of the PPB Members to have the opportunity to play against this Arizona Pool Legend. Thanks for sharing your knowledge Babe.
You can see Babe’s Induction Announcement by visiting: https://azbhof.com/