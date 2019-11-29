First, we would like to thank Green Valley Recreation’s Billiard Club and Ken Watson for their pool table skills and camaraderie, friendly competition and a nice luncheon at the RoadRunner Grill after the Eight-Ball Challenge. Another big thank you goes out to Dominic Borland PPB Travel Team Captain and Gary Barlow PPB Travel Team Co-Captain for organizing this event and making sure it was a success—and they did just that.
On Saturday October 26, the GVR Pool Team traveled up to SaddleBrooke for an Eight-Ball Team Challenge. We were competing on four eight-foot Connelly pool tables for temporary ownership of a traveling bronze plaque that has been in GVR’s possession since December 10, 2016. Our players made up four teams of two players each from SaddleBrooke and Green Valley also had four, two man teams. Our teams consisted of Ron “Dblo7” Ridge and Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Gary “One Rail” Barlow and Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland and Jim “Shooter” Fabio and last but not least, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino and Steve Searl.
The format was simple and interesting. Each of our teams would play each of their teams three games of Eight-ball with each game won being one point for the winning team. There was a total of 48 points in the match. All our teams played well but not good enough to overcome the very mature game of Eight-Ball being played by GVR. In the first round GVR beat us 7 to 5. The second round gave the PPB some hope when they returned the favor and won the round 7 to 5. After the second round we were tied at 12 to 12. The third round was devastating for the PPB, GVR won that round 11 to 1. After the third round the PPB was down 23 to 13. In the final round, the PPB won 7 to 5 but it was not enough to overcome that dreaded third round and the final score was 28 to 20.
The bronze plaque had its day visit to SaddleBrooke and it was returned grudgingly to GVR. All four of our teams played well and fought hard down to the last game. Congratulations to Green Valley Recreation on their dominating win over the Pool Players of the Brooke. This event was a continuation of a friendly rivalry. SaddleBrooke is proud of their teams and they thank GVR for visiting our new 4 table room. Enjoy your win and also enjoy viewing the traveling plaque on your wall.
For more information, visit the Pool Players of The Brooke online at https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com. Or email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.