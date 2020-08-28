POP Tennis is still going strong this summer. We’ve played during the smoke from the Bighorn Fire with masks on and have been practicing social distancing, neither of which has kept us from having fun together on and off the courts. In July, a group got together for breakfast after playing and we celebrate all holidays. Our Fourth of July matches were FUN and patriotic! Still having fun, all summer long!
If you are interested in playing POP Tennis, please check with the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club coordinators at the tennis center for more information.