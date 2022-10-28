Usually, the courts are full at night, but on this night only court 8 was in use. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the courts are often available at HOA-1, as well as MountainView and DesertView. The night lights make the visibility excellent. When this picture was taken, Valerie Green, Linda and Mike McAllen, and I were able to get in three sets and “Called it a Day,” so to speak. POP Tennis is not just a daytime sport.
