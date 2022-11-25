Cowboys and Cowgirls have their rodeos, and now those who can no longer play tennis, nor pickleball, there is another option: POP Tennis.

Cowboys and Cowgirls who used to ride bulls and rope calves, but are not able to do so anymore, turn to giving riding lessons at dude ranches, or organizing trail rides. Well, what do you know: tennis players and pickleball players have an option to still get on the courts and play a game called POP Tennis, and it is a much slower version of tennis.

SaddleBrooke Tennis Center Members interested in learning about the sport are invited to attend Drop-in POP tennis sessions every Wednesday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at DesertView Courts 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Experienced players will also have Drop-in sessions at various levels.

Starting Wednesday, November 16, join us for learning sessions and advanced sessions. Paddles and POP tennis balls will be available.

For more information, contact the Tennis Center at (520) 825-0255.